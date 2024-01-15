World Donald is still wanted The latest surveys show that former US President Donald Trump surpasses his party opponents with 72 percent of support within the Republican Party. Source: Tanjug Monday, January 15, 2024 | 10:58 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Support for incumbent President Joseph Biden is at its lowest level for any president in 15 years.

The survey conducted by Ipsos for ABC News, based on a sample of 2,228 respondents, shows that Trump is far ahead of his Republican opponents in key popularity categories.

Ahead of Monday's Iowa caucuses, a national poll shows that Trump is rated particularly well among Republicans and independent Republicans based on three criteria: leadership, perceived electability, and competence.



Namely, the largest number of respondents (65 percent) believe that Trump is the strongest Republican leader, and more than half (54 percent) believe that he is the most qualified candidate of the party. Even 68 percent of Republicans think that Trump has the best chance of winning the presidential elections in November.



Trump also leads his Republican opponents, by a smaller margin, on both empathy (i.e. understanding people's problems) and shared values.



Also, seven in 10 Republicans and members of the GOP (the colloquial term for the Republican Party) expressed a favorable opinion of Trump overall.



"Overall, 72 percent of Republican adults would be satisfied with Trump as the nominee, similar to 75 percent in May; 61 percent would be satisfied with Ron DeSantis. Others score lower, Nikki Haley up to 48 percent, Vivek Ramaswamy, 44 percent, Chris Christie (who resigned on Wednesday), at 23 percent and Asa Hutchinson at 17 percent," according to the poll.



Compared to Trump, significantly fewer members of the Democratic Party and Democratic-leaning voters would be satisfied with Biden as their party's candidate, 57 percent, which, according to the researchers, reflects his poor approval rating overall and on issues related to the economy and immigration.



On the other hand, according to an ABC poll, 58 percent of respondents disapprove of Biden's performance and the current president's approval rating is 33 percent, which is worse than Trump's lowest approval rating as president of the United States (36 percent) and the lowest level of support for any American president since George W. Bush. Jr. during 2006-2008. campaign.



Personal ratings are about equally negative for both candidates, as only 33 percent of Americans have a favorable opinion of Biden, which is significantly lower than before the 2020 election when the incumbent had 50 percent support.



On the other hand, only 35 percent of the surveyed Americans expressed a positive attitude toward Trump. The survey was conducted in English and Spanish.