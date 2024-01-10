World Armored vehicles on streets in Ecuador Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa signed an executive decree declaring the state of an internal armed conflict. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, January 10, 2024 | 13:35 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa

President Noboa stated that there are many organized criminal groups in the country, which he labeled as terrorist organizations, adding that he ordered the armed forces to carry out military operations to neutralize these groups.

Noboa signed the decree after an armed group of attackers stormed the TC television building in the city of Guayaquil.



The attackers stormed the studio during a live TV broadcast and forced employees to lie on the floor, while gunshots and shouting could be heard in the background.

The police, meanwhile, announced that they had evacuated the employees.



On social networks, videos of army tanks brought to the streets of the capital could be seen.



As a reminder, Ecuador is under a state of emergency due to the escape from prison of the leader of the notorious criminal group Adolfo Macias Villamar, known as Fito, after which at least seven police officers were kidnapped, and a series of explosions were recorded throughout the country.



Fito's group is, among other things, suspected of murdering a presidential candidate in Ecuador.



Peru declared a state of emergency on the border with Ecuador



Due to this violence wave in Ecuador, the government of Peru has declared a state of emergency along its northern border with that country.



Peruvian Prime Minister Alberto Otarola announced that an unspecified number of military troops will be deployed to support police forces as part of the declaration of a state of emergency on the border, reports Reuters.



He added that Peru's defense and interior ministers will be near the border to coordinate operations.