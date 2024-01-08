World Almost entire Germany will stop German farmers blocked highway entrances across the country this morning. Source: Blic Monday, January 8, 2024 | 13:32 Tweet Share Tanjug/Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP

The farmers did so on the first day of protests against the government's plans to phase out agricultural subsidies.

State services expressed concern about this and called this protest the largest in post-war history. It is feared that from early morning almost no part of the state will function normally.

According to the police, in North Rhine-Westphalia, there are traffic disturbances caused by the protests, especially between Geldern and the Alps. Farmers and truck drivers are meeting all over the province to start slow-moving convoys.



Police in Ludwigsburg appealed to protesting farmers not to disrupt winter services so that the roads could be cleared and sprinkled.



"In the district of Boblingen, there are especially many tractors on the highway. Winter service vehicles are sometimes difficult to work there," said the police spokesman, "Blid" reports.



In Oyten in Lower Saxony, the entire traffic junction was blocked, resulting in traffic chaos. Some drivers tried to avoid the farm machinery by using sidewalks or traffic islands. Resourceful peasants, for their part, got out of the way with tractors and blocked the roads.



One driver was so annoyed that he simply parked his car on the road at the edge of the intersection and walked to his workplace.



In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, farmers blocked highway entrances with hundreds of tractors. They were supported by shipping companies protesting the increase in truck tolls. In the Kloppenburg district in northwestern Lower Saxony, the federal highway was blocked by 40 vehicles.



In Saxony, according to police, some motorway entrances in the Dresden area were unusable.



In a video on the X network (formerly Twitter), footage of the situation at the Pulsnitz highway exit (A4) in Saxony was shared. Hundreds of farmers blocked the roads - nothing works anymore!!

Why are these protests now?

Farmers started the roadblocks because of announced cuts in the German agricultural budget. That government decision, which was made after the Constitutional Court prohibited the Federal Government from borrowing, created a "hole" of 17 billion euros for numerous subsidies.



"The situation was difficult enough, and taxes on agricultural diesel and vehicles were the last straw. In recent years, we have only become slaves to the bureaucracy," said farmer and meeting leader Robert Ilihman.



The security services are also worried about the possible escalation of these farmers' protests and their radicalization.



"This is dangerous, we are currently worried that the protests will start on their own. It will be very massive today, probably the biggest protest in post-war history," the state security official told Bild.

Almost the entire Germany will stop.

Today, a real traffic collapse is expected in almost all of Germany, especially since the highways will be blocked all over the country. Police and authorities expect serious traffic disruptions. The Ministry of Transport of Brandenburg, for example, fears disruptions in the delivery of goods.



"Bild" shared a map with cities and highways whose blockades due to farmers' protests are announced, and the list is long.



Although the traffic light government in Berlin has already largely reversed its planned cuts in the agricultural sector, farmers are not happy. In Saxony alone, protesting farmers want to close about 95 percent of all highways.



The gathering of dissatisfied farmers started last night in Berlin, Emsland, Saxony.



In some videos, you can see the police trying to block the path of the tractors with their vehicles, but they swerve off the road, and the wheels with a diameter of almost two meters easily bypass the police blockades across fields and canals.



Let us remind you that a group of farmers blocked the ferry pier in Schluetsiel on the North Sea with their vehicles last Thursday afternoon, after which the ferry carrying the Federal Minister of Economy Habeck (Greens) had to return to the island of Hallig Hoge, where the minister spent the holidays.