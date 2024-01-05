World Ukrainians hit the Russians fiercely; Total destruction, thousands killed War in Ukraine – 681st day. Fighting continues along the entire front line. Source: B92 Friday, January 5, 2024 | 11:27 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Profimedia

Kyiv accused Moscow of a rocket attack on Koprivnitsky, formerly Kirovgrad, in central Ukraine, in which, they claim, one person was killed and eight were wounded.



Moscow, on the other hand, announced that Ukraine carried out an attack on a Russian military unit near Yevpatoria in Crimea.

Air strike against Ukrainian positions

Ukraine published a new assessment of Russian losses

The combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to January 5, 2024. pic.twitter.com/9Ll79apfSK — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) January 5, 2024

Germany sent a new package of military aid to Ukraine

Germany has sent a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which includes anti-aircraft missiles, artillery ammunition, infantry fighting vehicles, radars, trucks and other equipment, the German government announced.



According to a list of military equipment published on the website of the German government, Germany has, among other things, supplied Ukraine with Leopard 2 A6 tank ammunition, the Skynex air defense system with ammunition, IRIS-T SLM air defense missiles and almost 10,000 additional 155 mm artillery shells.



The package also includes several infantry fighting vehicles, minesweeping tanks, air surveillance radars and other military equipment. In 2023, Germany set aside 5.4 billion euros as part of the funds for the security capacity building initiative and pledged another 10.5 billion euros in the following years. This money will be used primarily for military aid to Ukraine, German government announced.