The end for Scholz?

German citizens' satisfaction with Chancellor Olaf Scholz has fallen to a record low level, reports DPA, referring to published survey results.

Source: euronews.rs
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

According to the results of the survey, the social democratic head of government is favored by only 19 percent of respondents.

According to the ARD/Infratest public opinion survey, Scholz has one percent less support than in December, which is the lowest value in the Infratest survey on the popularity of a federal chancellor since 1997.

The decrease in popularity was recorded by the Minister of Economy and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck from the Green Party (24 percent), which is six percent less than in December.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) fell by four percent - to 23 percent.

Only 17 percent of respondents are satisfied with the government, and 82 percent are dissatisfied, the research shows.

