World 1

America can no longer help Ukraine

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said today that the United States has run out of money to help Ukraine.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Shutterstok/Andrea Izzotti
Shutterstok/Andrea Izzotti

He added that "there is no magic hat that we can look into" if Congress does not adopt a new aid package, Kyiv Independent reported.

The US State Department announced $250 million in aid to Ukraine on December 27, exhausting the remaining earmarked funds.

The bill, which includes $61.4 billion in aid for Ukraine, was blocked by Republicans in the Senate earlier in December because it did not contain strict measures on US borders and immigration policy.

Kirby said that due to the delay between the signing of the funding packages and their actual delivery, Ukraine will continue to receive the items awarded on December 27 "in the coming days and weeks".

After that, Kirby isn't sure anything can be done without Congressional action. Independent US Senator Kyrsten Sinema said on January 3 that the Senate is "close" to a deal on border security measures, which would pave the way for approving aid to Ukraine.

However, some Republican lawmakers said they doubt the bill will pass the House and Senate.

Read more
Comments 1
Read
Send your comment

World

A meeting was called; Thousands dead

War in Ukraine – 680th day. Ukrainian troops shelled Belgorod twice yesterday, announced the head of the Russian Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

World Thursday, January 4, 2024 12:38 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia

Putin shocks again VIDEO

Vladimir Putin's New Year's address fueled speculation from social media users, who wondered if he had some digital help.

World Wednesday, January 3, 2024 11:45 Comments: 1
EPA-EFE/GAVRIIL GREGOROV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL

The end: Trump loses? VIDEO

Psychic Paula Roberts, also known as "The English Psychic", a self-proclaimed expert on the supernatural, said that Donald Trump will feel a "loss".

World Wednesday, January 3, 2024 10:55 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez
page 1 of 39 go to page