World America can no longer help Ukraine US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said today that the United States has run out of money to help Ukraine. Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 4, 2024 | 13:03

He added that "there is no magic hat that we can look into" if Congress does not adopt a new aid package, Kyiv Independent reported.



The US State Department announced $250 million in aid to Ukraine on December 27, exhausting the remaining earmarked funds.



The bill, which includes $61.4 billion in aid for Ukraine, was blocked by Republicans in the Senate earlier in December because it did not contain strict measures on US borders and immigration policy.



Kirby said that due to the delay between the signing of the funding packages and their actual delivery, Ukraine will continue to receive the items awarded on December 27 "in the coming days and weeks".



After that, Kirby isn't sure anything can be done without Congressional action. Independent US Senator Kyrsten Sinema said on January 3 that the Senate is "close" to a deal on border security measures, which would pave the way for approving aid to Ukraine.



However, some Republican lawmakers said they doubt the bill will pass the House and Senate.