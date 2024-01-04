World A meeting was called; Thousands dead War in Ukraine – 680th day. Ukrainian troops shelled Belgorod twice yesterday, announced the head of the Russian Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov. Source: B92 Thursday, January 4, 2024 | 12:38 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The Ministry of Defense stated that Russian air defenses shot down 12 missiles.



Ukrainian forces repelled eight Russian attacks on the left bank of the Dnieper and 44 in the direction of Bakhmut, Avdeyevka, Marin and Zaporizhzhia, the General Staff of the Armed Forces announced, adding that artillery strikes were also carried out towards Kherson.

Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war with the mediation of the UAE

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced yesterday that 248 Russian prisoners of war were returned to Russia from Ukraine as a result of "complex" negotiations mediated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

More than 200 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity

Ukraine managed to bring home more than 200 soldiers, sergeants, officers and civilians. Soldiers of the Armed Forces, National Guard, Navy and Border Guard.

More than 200 #Ukrainians are back home from Russian captivity 🇺🇦



Ukraine managed to return home more than 200 soldiers, sergeants, officers, and civilians. Soldiers of the Armed Forces, National Guard, Navy, and border guards.



Just look at these people! They are finally back… pic.twitter.com/1gJvSLnCd3 — UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) January 3, 2024

NATO convened a meeting

NATO Secretary General convened a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the ambassadorial level for January 10, at the request of Kyiv.

Thousands of dead Russians, destroyed tanks, downed planes