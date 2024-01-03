World 0

Macron warns Israel: "Don't even consider it"

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned Israel not to consider forcibly relocating residents of the Gaza Strip.

Yesterday, Macron had a telephone conversation with a member of the Israeli war cabinet, Benny Gantz, and warned that the plan to deport the Palestinians is not acceptable.

Macron said that "statements related to the forced displacement of the residents of Gaza are unacceptable and contradict the two-state solution, which is the only viable solution for the return of peace and security for all," the French President's office said.

He also warned of the risk of the conflict spreading, saying it was "essential to avoid any escalation, especially in Lebanon."

He emphasized that France will continue to convey these messages to all stakeholders who are directly or indirectly involved in the processes in that area.

The Israeli media reported today that the official authorities of Israel are conducting negotiations with the Congo and other countries on the deportation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, which would accept them on their territory. Congo has reportedly accepted such an arrangement.

