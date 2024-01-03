World Putin's ally: "It will be a civil war in USA, it has to be, Dragon's coming for them" A former adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Sergei Markov, has suggested that an outbreak of civil war in the United States would benefit Russia. Source: hindustantimes/M.S. Wednesday, January 3, 2024 | 15:50 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Sergei Markov, said a new civil war in the United States would be "good for the world".



Pro-Kremlin political scientist Markov suggested during a recent broadcast that an outbreak of civil war in the US would be beneficial for Russia and would end the conflict in Ukraine.



Sergei Markov said that the Russian symbol for the new year is the "Wooden Dragon", according to the Chinese horoscope, adding:



"I think that means there will be a civil war in America. I think it makes sense... Yes, the dragon will get them, that's good for the world." Markov also referred to messages such as those that Russia "does not want war with anyone, not even the Americans".



"No, we want it. We know that if something really starts in America, the war in Ukraine will end a week later. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny will rush over here... They would go to the mediators and say: 'Let's put an end to all this right now.' "Because this regime is a typical junta, I would say, a colonial junta. We want peace for ourselves in the new year, and for those who live in Ukraine to get rid of this colonial junta that America imposed on them," said Markov.