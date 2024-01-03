World Explosions at IRGC General Soleimani's assassination anniversary day in Kerman VIDEO At least 103 people died in the Iranian city of Kerman, where explosions rang out on the road leading to the tomb of General Qasem Soleimani, reports Sky News. Source: Tanjug, Novosti Wednesday, January 3, 2024 | 15:29 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Mahdi Karbakhsh Ravari

Local authorities announced that it was a terrorist attack.



A large number of ambulances arrived at the scene of the accident and the injured were taken to local hospitals. The New York Times reports that 141 people were injured. All were transferred to hospitals.



The media add that masses of people are blocking the streets, and that security forces are trying to clear the area.



One of the witnesses states that the explosive device was placed in a trash can, reports Al Jazeera.



Soleimani led Iran's Quds Force for two decades and headed the foreign operations of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRCG). He was killed in U.S. airstrike near Baghdad in January 2020.