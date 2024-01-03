World The end: Trump loses? VIDEO Psychic Paula Roberts, also known as "The English Psychic", a self-proclaimed expert on the supernatural, said that Donald Trump will feel a "loss". Source: Jutarnji list Wednesday, January 3, 2024 | 10:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

She presented her "forecast" for the year 2024 being hosted on the show "Jesse Watters Primetime" on the American TV station Fox News, the Daily Beast reports.



Before Roberts went to work, TV host Jesse Watters said he asked another psychic about Trump's fate and was told that a "great injustice" would happen this fall. "We might not even have an election," Watters said. "That's why we need a second opinion," added the TV host.



After Watters asked Roberts for a tarot reading for Trump, the psychic drew the "Five of Cups" card. They were both quite startled by the card. "I know I'm on Fox..." Roberts said after stuttering a few times.



"A sense of loss. A sense of loss, but it's very specific... It's like he's thinking more about what he's lost and still not using what he has," Roberts added.



According to some interpretations, the "Five of Cups" tarot card symbolizes anxiety, fear, insecurity, loss and the inability to move forward. If a tarot expert pulls that card for you during a reading, you're probably emotionally distracted. Waters then asked Roberts to do a tarot reading for current US President Joe Biden. Roberts drew the "Nine of Disks" card for him, which symbolizes hope, courage, fulfillment, happiness and prosperity. "A lot, a lot, a lot, a lot of money," said the psychic. “From China?” Watters asked her.



The psychic, however, did not clarify where and from whom Biden should receive this money.