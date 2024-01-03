World Putin shocks again VIDEO Vladimir Putin's New Year's address fueled speculation from social media users, who wondered if he had some digital help. Source: Blic Wednesday, January 3, 2024 | 11:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GAVRIIL GREGOROV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL

Russian President's televised New Year's address is a tradition started by former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev and is an important element of Russia's holiday celebrations.



Putin's address on Sunday was pre-recorded and was broadcast just before midnight in each of Russia's 11 time zones, according to the Guardian.



His speech was followed by the whole country. While Putin did not talk about the Russian war in Ukraine, nor did he mention it by name, he said that "we can solve the most difficult problems" and that "there is no force that can separate us."

A large number of comments

Shortly after his speech, the Internet was flooded with comments that something about his appearance was detached from reality, writes "Newsweek".



"Apparently, Putin's New Year's greeting was generated by artificial intelligence (AI)," Mihailo Golub posted on "X" (Twitter), attaching a video of the Russian president's speech with a rounded neck, indicating that something is wrong with that part of his body. "Look at his neck, he's not even in a suit, what is this? Too lazy to wear a suit? Or is it a neural network?", user Russel wrote.



His post was shared by a pro-Ukrainian user from Estonia, Regina Bauer, who said the address looked like "AI/green screen from the bunker" (green screen is a photo technique where a subject is shot in front of a green background to allow other footage to be edited over it).

Извините, что запостил хуйло, но смотрите на шею ) он даже не в костюме , че это ? Лень костюм надеть ? Или нейросеть ? pic.twitter.com/xtM9JCLXnK — 🇪🇦R A S S E L🇪🇦 (@XaslerTv) December 31, 2023

As "Newsweek" writes, there is no evidence that Putin did not really speak. The Kremlin has not yet commented on this.



In the past, there has been a lot of speculation about Putin's doubles. Japanese researchers claimed in late October that Putin uses several different body doubles for public appearances, based on detailed artificial intelligence analysis, and in November a video was released that some believe puts an end to such arguments. During his marathon press conference in mid-December, where he also answered questions from citizens, Putin talked for more than four hours about topics ranging from the war in Ukraine, via Gaza, to artificial intelligence and local problems. One question was asked to Putin using artificial intelligence and a deepfake video made by a student from St. Petersburg, so "AI Putin" asked Putin a question about whether he has doppelgangers.



"You can look like me and speak with my voice, but only one person can speak like me, and that's me," Putin said then, adding that it is impossible to prevent the development of artificial intelligence, so Russia should do everything to become a leader in that area.

AI Putin asks the real Putin about the threats posed by artificial intelligence.@elonmusk, is that you? pic.twitter.com/QreGvqdpCl — Russian Market (@runews) December 14, 2023

In his New Year's address, he did not directly mention the war in Ukraine, but he greeted the Russian army and called for "unity". Unlike last year's speech, when next to the soldiers he called for sacrifice in the "struggle for survival", now the Kremlin walls were in the background.



He said that Russia is "firm in the defense of national interests, our freedom and security, our values" and that "working for the common good has united society." Previously, he congratulated the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (except Moldova) on the New Year, from Europe he remembered Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, until his telegram arrived at the addresses of the leaders of enemy states, including the United States of America.



At the beginning of December, Putin announced the fight for another six-year term in the presidential elections in Russia in March. He is widely expected to win.