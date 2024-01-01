World The USA announced: They withdrew, this is the beginning... Israel's decision to withdraw part of its troops from Gaza Strip appears to be start of a gradual transition to lower-intensity operations, a US official said. Source: Tanjug Monday, January 1, 2024 | 20:00 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

He added that, according to the testimony of Gaza residents, Israel has withdrawn tanks from some parts of the occupied Palestinian territory.



However, in other places, fighting is raging alongside intense Israeli airstrikes, reports Reuters.



"This appears to be the beginning of a gradual transition to lower-intensity operations in the north of Gaza, which we are encouraging. It reflects the success of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in disrupting Hamas' military capabilities. However, we urge caution, as fighting is still ongoing in the north and it does not reflect any changes in the south," a US official told Reuters.