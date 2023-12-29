World War - Day 674: The Russians launched a major attack; Soldiers captured PHOTO/VIDEO War in Ukraine – 674th day. The White House approved another tranche of $250 million in military aid to Kyiv. Source: B92 Friday, December 29, 2023 | 23:50 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pointed out that the aid package will cover "Ukraine's most urgent needs".

The Russians confirmed: 74 of them were eliminated...

During the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian ship "Novocherkask" on December 26, 74 sailors were killed and another 27 were wounded, according to a statement from the information support department of the Black Sea Fleet, reports Ukrinform.



The Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, proposed to the head of the administration of Novocherkassk, Yury Lysenko, that two days of mourning be declared on the territory of the city.



As the Kyiv portal reminds, on Tuesday, Ukrainian defenders blew up the large Russian landing ship "Novocherkask" in occupied Feodosia.

In the Russian attack on Ukraine, 30 people died, more than 160 were injured

According to the latest data, in the Russian mass attack on Ukraine this morning, around 30 people were killed and more than 160 were injured, announced the Minister of the Interior of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko.



"Today, our members of the State Emergency Service rescued 53 people. Eight were rescued from under the rubble. For now, it is known that there are about 30 dead and more than 160 wounded as a result of the morning mass attack by Russia on the territory of Ukraine," the minister added, as Ukrinform reports.



Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine early this morning, and during the night they carried out strikes with raider drones and missiles of various types.

Great Britain is sending hundreds of air defense missiles to Ukraine

Ukrainian drones finish off damaged Russian tanks

Captured soldiers

Last week, Russian forces captured a total of 43 Ukrainian soldiers, while 22 of them just surrendered on the Kupyan route.

Images of the destroyed Ukrainian territory

A night of horror in Ukraine