World Did he announce revenge? Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tonight called on the international community to respond to the latest Russian airstrikes against Ukraine.

"It is important that the world reacts to this latest act of terror. Many leaders have already today expressed their support for Ukraine and Ukrainians, and I am grateful to all of them," said Zelensky in tonight's video address.



Today, Ukraine called for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council, reports Ukrinform.



Zelensky added that he would continue to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses and promised to continue working to "return the war" to Russia, so the question arises whether this could mean that the Ukrainian president has announced revenge for Russia's latest violent attack.



At least 31 people were killed in the attacks, and more than 160 were injured, while civil infrastructure was damaged, according to Ukrinform. More than 100 private houses were destroyed or damaged, 45 high-rise buildings, a school, two churches, hospitals, a maternity hospital, many commercial and warehouse facilities, said Zelensky.



He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.