World An urgent meeting requested United Arab Emirates requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in the West Bank, said spokeswoman of the UAE mission, Shahad Matar Source: Tanjug Thursday, December 28, 2023 | 22:37

She asked for a meeting on December 29.



The United Arab Emirates called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council to be held tomorrow on the rapid escalation of the situation in the West Bank and its impact on the sustainability of the two-state solution," she said on the X platform (Twitter).



According to her, "extremist settler violence and reports of Israeli raids put the political horizon for Israel and Palestine in serious danger."



Earlier, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called on Israel to investigate all cases of violence by Israeli troops and settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank.



According to a report by the Office of the High Commissioner, between October 7 and December 27, 300 Palestinians, including 80 children, were killed in this region.