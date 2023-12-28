World Fuel tanker exploded: 40 people died VIDEO At least 40 people died in the explosion of a fuel tanker in Liberia, the authorities of that country announced. Source: Tanjug Thursday, December 28, 2023 | 09:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Neil Pollock

A gasoline tanker overturned late Tuesday in Totota, Lower Bong county, and exploded soon after, killing and injuring many who came to the scene, Reuters reports.



According to eyewitnesses, people climbed onto the overturned tanker to drain the fuel.



Dozens of people are still in hospital with serious burns, and the death toll could rise, Liberia's medical services said.



Poor road safety and weak infrastructure have made sub-Saharan Africa the world's deadliest region for road accidents, with a fatality rate three times the European average, according to the United Nations.