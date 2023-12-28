World A "bloody New Year's gift" was sent to Kyiv By allocating a new package of military aid to Kyiv, US authorities show they are faithful to the concept of war "to the last Ukrainian", said Anatoly Antonov. Source: Sputnik Thursday, December 28, 2023 | 09:09 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

"Washington is sending Kyiv a bloody New Year's gift. It once again demonstrates its loyalty to the concept of war 'to the last Ukrainian'. True, with a small addition - 'as long as there is money'," said the Russian ambassador in Washington, according to the Telegram channel of the Russian embassy.



As he pointed out, it is impossible for the American administration not to see the successes of the Russian army.



"However, officials are afraid to admit Russia's devastating success in freeing Maryinka. Everything is twisted and Ukrainian 'victories' are advertised," the ambassador said.



Antonov believes that Washington understands that efforts to defeat Russia on the battlefield are futile.



"Despite this, they push the puppet regime into ruin, condemning thousands of ordinary Ukrainians to certain death. With endless tranches of so-called American aid packages, they basically confirm that they are indifferent to the fate of their people," the ambassador stated.



He also said that new arms deliveries cannot change the situation on the ground, and that no action of the Ukrainian army with the use of Western weapons will go unanswered - all NATO military equipment and ammunition will be destroyed.



"It is time for the Americans to give up their illusory projects to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia," concluded Antonov, as reported by the Russian portal Sputnik.