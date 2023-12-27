World "Prepare for war": Russians are heading to Europe? Re-introduction of military service shouldn't be ruled out, a senior member of German liberal party FDP, a minor partner in the ruling coalition, told Die Welt. Source: index.hr Wednesday, December 27, 2023 | 21:35 Tweet Share Profimedia

"Earlier I was against the abolition of compulsory military service," said FDP deputy leader Wolfgang Kubicki. Military service turned the Bundeswehr into a people's army, he said.



Germany is neither mentally nor factually ready nor capable of defending itself, Kubicki told the daily newspaper. Europe as a whole is currently unable to defend itself, Kubicki believes. "For this reason, I support supplying Ukraine with what we can supply and then quickly re-ordering for the Bundeswehr," he stated.



There is a possibility that the United States of America will not be ready to defend Europe, so Germany must arm itself as efficiently and quickly as possible, and "if necessary, reintroduce mandatory military service," said the FDP politician.



Kubicki has a different view from Kristina Deur, the leader of the party in parliament, who has criticized Defense Minister Boris Pistorius' recent comments regarding the reintroduction of conscription. Deur highlighted the "serious interference with the freedom of young people" in his comments to the media group Funke.



Kubicki supported Pistorius' call for the Bundeswehr to be ready for war. "We have to be ready for war. You would never hear this from me prior to 2022," he said.