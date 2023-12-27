World Army on high alert: Attack? Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, said today that the army is "at a high level of readiness." Source: Tanjug Wednesday, December 27, 2023 | 21:24 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

They are prepared for an attack by the militant group Hezbollah from southern Lebanon.



Tens of thousands of residents of northern Israel have been evacuated from their communities due to Hezbollah's daily rocket and drone attacks on the region, The Times of Israel reports.



"The IDF is on very high alert. So far, the campaign here (on the Israel-Lebanon border) has been conducted correctly and meticulously and should continue like that. We will not send residents back without guaranteed security and a sense of security," Halevi said.



The Chief of the IDF General Staff said that the first task of the army is to return the displaced Israeli residents back, but that it will take time to achieve this. Halevi emphasized that the plans for the future have been approved and that Israel must be ready for an offensive, if necessary, writes the Times of Israel.