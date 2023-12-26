World "The madman" is making a purge in Argentina: 5,000 government employees got fired The new government will lay off more than 5,000 people who were employed earlier this year, before Milei took office. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, December 26, 2023 | 23:01 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Noushad Thekkayil

This was announced today by the administration of the new president of Argentina, Javier Milei, who is nicknamed "The Madman".



Firing of government employees is part of a comprehensive plan that, according to Milei, aims to transform Argentina's economy, AP reports.



By the end of the year, inflation in Argentina is expected to reach around 200 percent, which is why the new president has pledged to reduce the number of employees in the public sector, as well as to allow the privatization of state-owned companies in order to increase exports and investment.



"The goal is to start the path of rebuilding our country, to return freedom and autonomy to individuals and to start changing the regulations that have blocked economic growth," said Milei. Last year, thousands of people protested in Buenos Aires against the economic policies announced by the newly elected president.



Milei won the second round of the presidential election on November 19 this year.