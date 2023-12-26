World More than 4,700 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza in the previous two months VIDEO The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) announced that it has received more than 4,700 trucks of humanitarian aid from Egypt in the last two months. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, December 26, 2023 | 19:54 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

"Representatives of the PRCS received 4,760 trucks with which humanitarian aid was delivered to the people of the enclave from Egypt between October 21 and December 22," according to the statement, TASS reports.



It is added that the humanitarian aid mainly included food, medicine and drinking water.



About 3,000 vehicles were sent directly to the PRCS, while slightly more than 1,700 were sent to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).



The PRCS points out that all aid was forwarded to local agencies, which distributed it to citizens.