Cry of the Army: Recruite 500,000 men

Leader of parliamentary faction of the Servant of the People party of Ukraine, Davyd Arakhamia, said that government should have submitted Law on mobilization.

The leader of the parliamentary faction of the Servant of the People party of Ukraine, David Arahamiya, said that the government should have submitted a draft law on mobilization to the parliament.

It calls for the recruitment of 500,000 military personnel.

"Yesterday (December 25), the government was supposed to submit a draft law on mobilization, which they worked on at the request of the army. I hope that my colleagues from the Cabinet of Ministers will soon finish their part of the work. The army command submitted a request for the mobilization of 500,000 military personnel. The government develops the rules," the statement said.

The draft envisages a reduction in the falsification of notices of call-up to the army at checkpoints or through the online application Dia.

He said that the parliament expects a ready document that will be discussed in the committee of the Verkhovna Rada. Ukraine's Ministry of Defense is considering using electronic call-up notices to notify men, including Ukrainian citizens living abroad, to report for military service.

Ukrainian military officials proposed at a recent meeting of the commander-in-chief's staff to mobilize an additional 450,000-500,000 people, but the issue is still being worked on, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

