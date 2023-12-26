World Cry of the Army: Recruite 500,000 men Leader of parliamentary faction of the Servant of the People party of Ukraine, Davyd Arakhamia, said that government should have submitted Law on mobilization. Source: klix.ba Tuesday, December 26, 2023 | 07:17 Tweet Share Profimedia

The leader of the parliamentary faction of the Servant of the People party of Ukraine, David Arahamiya, said that the government should have submitted a draft law on mobilization to the parliament.



It calls for the recruitment of 500,000 military personnel.



"Yesterday (December 25), the government was supposed to submit a draft law on mobilization, which they worked on at the request of the army. I hope that my colleagues from the Cabinet of Ministers will soon finish their part of the work. The army command submitted a request for the mobilization of 500,000 military personnel. The government develops the rules," the statement said.



The draft envisages a reduction in the falsification of notices of call-up to the army at checkpoints or through the online application Dia.



He said that the parliament expects a ready document that will be discussed in the committee of the Verkhovna Rada. Ukraine's Ministry of Defense is considering using electronic call-up notices to notify men, including Ukrainian citizens living abroad, to report for military service.



Ukrainian military officials proposed at a recent meeting of the commander-in-chief's staff to mobilize an additional 450,000-500,000 people, but the issue is still being worked on, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.