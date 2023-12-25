World The Russians attacked fiercely; They are captured War in Ukraine – 670th day. At least four people were killed and nine were wounded in Russian strikes on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, governor said. Source: B92 Monday, December 25, 2023 | 21:25 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Profimedia

At least four people were killed and nine were wounded in Russian strikes on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, the governor of the region said.



An air threat was announced in the Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions of Ukraine, as well as in parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions that are controlled by Kyiv.



Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said it is time to seek a political solution to the military conflict in Ukraine.



Explosions rang out in Kherson and Odesa, the head of the city administration, Roman Mrochka, reported on his Telegram.

Captured Ukrainians

Stavropol paratroopers captured the stronghold of the Ukrainian armed forces near Verbove and captured four Ukrainian soldiers.



During active combat operations, units of the Airborne Forces continue to advance, dislodging the enemy from their strongholds on the Zaporizhzhia direction.



In one of the battles near Verbove, assault groups of paratroopers approached the defensive positions of the enemy and targeted the dugout with hand-held fragmentation grenades. Members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who were in the hiding place, laid down their weapons and surrendered.

The Russian army occupied Marinka

The Russian army has fully established control over Marinka in the suburbs of Donetsk, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin.



"In the course of active offensive operations, the assault detachments of the Juznaya group today completely liberated the village of Marinka, southwest of Donetsk," said the Minister of Defense.



Shoigu emphasized that taking control of the city will enable more effective protection of Donetsk from attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces, reports RIA Novosti.

Russian rocket artillery hit

Ukrainian ship sunk in Krinki area