World Police searched the house of a mass murderer from Prague; They found plenty of things During the search, police found an improvised explosive device in the house in the village of Hostoun, where the student who killed 14 people in Prague lived. Source: Tanjug Monday, December 25, 2023 | 09:04 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Petr David Josek

According to police spokesman Jan Danek, investigators also found gas bottles with open valves.



It is likely that he intended to blow up the house, and the police and firefighters prevented a possible tragedy, Danek pointed out, reports International Radio Prague.



At the Faculty of Philosophy in Prague on Thursday, a student killed 14 and wounded 25 people, and then committed suicide.