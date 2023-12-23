World Attack by fighter jets: The command center was hit Israeli warplanes hit Hezbollah's military headquarters in Lebanon in response to today's attacks on northern Israel. Source: Tanjug Saturday, December 23, 2023 | 22:22 Tweet Share Profimedia

This includes the one near Manara in which an Israeli soldier was wounded, the Israel Defense Forces announced.



Israeli forces carried out artillery shelling of numerous areas near the border, added the IDF statement, which was reported by "The Times of Israel".



Several missiles were fired from Lebanon at areas in northern Israel, and the IDF said it hit the sites from which they were launched.