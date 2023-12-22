The police released the video: Chase for the killer VIDEO
Czech police released a video of the police officer who was hunting murderer from Prague, who committed a massacre from the roof of Charles University yesterdaySource: B92
The Czech police released a video from the camera on the uniform of the police officer who was chasing the murderer from Prague, who committed a massacre from the roof of the Charles University yesterday.
Let us remind you that D.K. killed at least 14 people, injuring at least 24 people.
A police officer's bodycam shows police armed to the teeth, with long barrels, searching Charles University and evacuating students with their hands in the air.
At a press conference, police officials said the killer shot himself after being surrounded on all sides.