World The police released the video: Chase for the killer VIDEO Czech police released a video of the police officer who was hunting murderer from Prague, who committed a massacre from the roof of Charles University yesterday Friday, December 22, 2023 | 13:45

The Czech police released a video from the camera on the uniform of the police officer who was chasing the murderer from Prague, who committed a massacre from the roof of the Charles University yesterday.



Let us remind you that D.K. killed at least 14 people, injuring at least 24 people.



A police officer's bodycam shows police armed to the teeth, with long barrels, searching Charles University and evacuating students with their hands in the air.



At a press conference, police officials said the killer shot himself after being surrounded on all sides.