World Storm rumbles; Dramatic images of planes tossed by the wind; If this hits us... VIDEO Storm Pia is wreaking havoc in Great Britain, which has already prepared the population for hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall.

Several meteorological warnings are in effect, in the areas particularly affected by the storm, schools are also closed as a precaution, while city and intercity transport lines are operating with long delays.



Islanders have been advised not to travel as difficulties and delays are expected.

Storm Pia is raging in Britain and has caused massive train and flight cancelations across the country. pic.twitter.com/l97duIiAUh — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 22, 2023



Dramatic footage of the plane's attempt to land at the airport also appeared on social networks. Carried by a strong gust of wind, some did not manage to land at all, and the wind carried them as if they were made of paper.

From travel chaos at two London train stations, to power cuts and flight delays, Storm Pia has been responsible for significant disruption across the UK.https://t.co/ee4NeHF3Lh pic.twitter.com/FF06qsgq84 — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 21, 2023

All major airports across the country were affected, dozens of flights were cancelled, and numerous delays were reported. Wind gusts were estimated at 130 kilometers per hour.

Storm Pia blowing in to Portstewart on Thursday afternoon.





Also, a power outage was registered as a result of power grids being torn, and dozens of fallen trees were reported.



The storm also affected Holland, Belgium, where a woman was killed when a large Christmas tree fell on her at the fair.

'The RAC expects 13.5m people to be travelling on the roads today.'



Travel chaos is predicted today as Storm Pia continues to batter Britain.







Will it hit us?

Today, Serbia is under the influence of a very strong cyclone from the north and northeast of Europe, which covers Serbia with its peripheral part, and as part of it, a cold front is also moving over Serbia.



In Serbia, it will be cloudy with rain during the day, with snow in the mountains, while it will be mostly dry in the north, but rain is also expected in these areas during the evening. This morning, it is raining in the western, southwestern and southern regions of Serbia, and this cloudy and rainy system is moving to the southeast. It snows on higher mountains, like Kopaonik. At the same time, it is clear in the north of Vojvodina.



But the good news is that the hurricane from northern and central Europe will not hit Serbia, but will bring very windy weather and occasional rainfall, which will not be abundant, in a much milder form. This cyclone will affect Serbia with its peripheral part, and the descent of a spacious high valley is expected, along with the movement of atmospheric fronts, writes meteorologist Djordje Djurić for Telegraf.