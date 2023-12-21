World Saturday mourning day in the Czech Republic due to the shooting at Prague university Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced that the country's government has declared Saturday, December 23, a day of national mourning for the crimes in Prague. Source: Tanjug Thursday, December 21, 2023 | 23:52 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Petr David Josek

At least 15 people died in the accident, including the attacker.



"The government adopted a conclusion in which it expresses deep condolences to the families of the victims, and with a minute's silence at the beginning of the government session, we paid our respects to the victims of the shooting," said Fiala, according to Novinki.



He called on the citizens of the Czech Republic to observe a minute of silence on December 23 at 12:00 p.m. to pay respect to the victims, adding that church bells throughout the country will also ring at that time.



At the Faculty of Philosophy of Charles University on Jan Plach Square in Prague today, a shooting took place in which, according to the latest information from the police, 15 people were killed, including the attacker, while 24 were injured.



The Czech police also stated that the father of the shooting suspect was found dead earlier today.