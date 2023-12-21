World A turning point? Zelensky spoke up: "They are slowing down" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today that Ukraine has noticed that Russian military planning and activities are slowing down, Reuters reported. Source: Tanjug Thursday, December 21, 2023 | 23:45 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

In a video address at night, Zelensky said that this was stated in the report of the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Service (GUR).



"The plans of the enemy, the work of the Russian military industry - there are indications that there is a slowdown. We will continue to support their slowdown," Zelensky said.



Reuters adds that Zelensky did not clarify what he meant, that is, it was not clear whether he meant the Russian military industry or Russian tactics and goals in a broader sense. In the evening report, the Ukrainian General Staff did not state that there had been a break in Russian attacks and movements along the 1,000-kilometer front.



At least 30 Russian attacks are said to have been repulsed at Adveyevka and another 11 at nearby Marinka, currently the two strongest fighting points on the front line in eastern Ukraine, with another seven at Bakhmut.



The commander of Ukrainian forces in Tavria, Alexander Tarnavsky, said on Wednesday that Russian shelling had intensified.