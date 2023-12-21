World New details of the massacre in Prague: More than 15 dead; Attacker killed his father? In the shooting that happened today in Prague, 15 people were killed and at least 24 injured. Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, December 21, 2023 | 18:18 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Petr David Josek

This was announced by head of the police Martin Vondracek at an extraordinary conference.



"More than 15 people lost their lives in this tragic event, at least 24 were injured," he said.



"Since this morning, the police have been looking for a 24-year-old young man, who said he wanted to take his own life. At 12:45, we received information that a dead man had been found. We soon learned that he is the father of the suspect who committed this act today at the Faculty of Philosophy. We learned that he is a student at the Faculty of Philosophy and that he should be at a lecture in the building on Celetná Street today at 2:00 p.m. We evacuated the building, which we completed at 2:22 p.m. and carried out further search operations. At 2:29 p.m., we got the first information about shootings on Jan Palach Square. The emergency team was on the scene in 12 minutes, at 3:20 p.m. information arrived that the shooter's body was found on the sidewalk of the school building," he said.



According to a police source, the killer was a Czech, a history student with mental problems. The media reports that the killer allegedly killed the father at home, and then planted a homemade bomb there, which failed. According to local media, the Czech police have identified the attacker who is at the University of Prague. D.K. is a student at the Faculty of Arts, according to the Czech media. Before the shooting in Prague, the police announced a search for D.K., whom they brought in connection with the case of murder in the village of Kladno. It later turned out that the wanted suspect was the attacker from the University of Prague. Young man, who was a student at the Faculty of Arts, then went to the school, where he killed at least 11 people and wounded 30 with a sniper rifle. According to the police, the attacker was killed. The motive for the shooting is not yet known.



According to the available photos, a man with a long firearm was walking along the corridor of the faculty, while other images show people running out of the building with their hands raised, writes the Czech iDNES.cz.

Policejní prezident: Při této tragické události přišlo o život více než 15 lidí, minimálně 24 dalších bylo zraněno. pic.twitter.com/wyIi7kHxDK — ČT24 (@CT24zive) December 21, 2023 BREAKING: Shooting with multiple fatalities at Charles University's Faculty of Arts in Prague pic.twitter.com/Rs0u9RHsXi — BNO News (@BNONews) December 21, 2023

A photo of the alleged attacker who carried out today's massacre, who was later eliminated, appeared on the X social network.