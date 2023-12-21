World Russians, get ready. A shock awaits you, you won't be able to hide, strikes follow... Next year, Ukrainian intelligence agents aim to carry out sabotage operations deep into Russian-controlled territory. Source: Tanjug Thursday, December 21, 2023 | 10:36 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Felipe Dana

As the head of the Ukrainian security service SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, said today, the goal is to bring the war as close as possible to the Kremlin.



"We cannot reveal our plans. They should remain a shock for the enemy. We are preparing surprises," Malyuk told the Brussels portal Politico.



He said that "the occupiers must understand that they will not be able to hide" and that they will find the enemy everywhere.



Avoiding revealing details, Malyuk nevertheless gave some hints, the portal said. Logistical targets and military assets in occupied Ukrainian territory will likely continue to be the focus, followed by strikes that will hit the enemy across the border.



"We are always looking for new solutions. So, the cotton will continue to burn," Malyuk joked.



The Brussels portal states that Ukrainians use the word "cotton" to describe explosions in Russia and in the occupied territories of Ukraine organized by Ukrainian special services. The term is taken from Russian media and officials who describe such incidents with the word "hlopok", which in Russian means both "explosion" and "cotton".



"The SBU carries out targeted strikes at points. We stab the enemy with a needle right in the heart. Each of our special operations aims at a specific goal and produces results. All this together complicates the capabilities of the Russian Federation for waging war and brings us closer to victory," Malyuk stressed.



One of the focus areas will be Crimea and the Black Sea, he said. Malyuk's favorite project is the "Sea Baby" drone, which in Ukrainian is called malyuk, which means "little guy".



The drone carries around 850 kilograms of explosives and is capable of operating in stormy conditions, making it difficult to detect.



"With the help of those little guys, we are gradually pushing the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation out of Crimea," said Malyuk.