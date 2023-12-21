World Secret negotiations began; They are led by "the walking dead" The political leaders of the militant organization Hamas are holding secret talks with the rival West Bank political option Fatah. Source: Jutarnji list Thursday, December 21, 2023 | 10:05 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

This was confirmed by Husam Badran, a member of the Hamas representative office in Qatar, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. According to Badran, Hamas wants an end to the war and a "Palestinian state in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem."



Apart from the secret talks of Palestinian political factions, Palestinian-Israeli negotiations on a new ceasefire in Gaza are also ongoing.



The AFP agency reported that Ismail Haniya, the head of Hamas in exile in Qatar, has arrived in Egypt, and will negotiate with the Israeli delegation headed by the Mossad.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said any deal would have to include the release of the remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza. Israeli President Isaac Herzog joined him by declaring that "Israel is ready for a new ceasefire" and the exchange of hostages and humanitarian aid. Two months after the start of the bloody conflict, the US is pressing the Israeli and Palestinian leadership to think and discuss what Gaza should look like after the end of the conflict.



Various options have already been mentioned, such as a peacekeeping force made up of Arab countries, but this is rejected by the Palestinian Authority and Hamas.



The reorganized Palestinian self-government with its own security units is also mentioned. Hamas has so far attacked the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which recognizes Israel as a state, but Badran and other senior Hamas officials in Qatar no longer appear to be ruling out joining the organization. "It will be a national dialogue. We have always said that the PLO should include every party," Badran said from a villa in the suburbs of Doha.



Hamas political leaders have made it known that they are ready to join the PLO and support negotiations to create a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders.



However, Badran also said that Hamas has no intention of disarming or changing its attitude towards Israel. The question is how the leaders of Hamas in Gaza view it, whom the Israeli army declared to be "the walking dead". According to an Israeli official and people familiar with the talks, Qatari Hamas' communication with Fatah has not been well received in Gaza.



Yahya Sinwar, the head of the military wing of Hamas in Gaza, believes that the war is not yet lost and that it is too early for a compromise. And on the Israeli side, there are those who share Sinwar's position. But according to them, it is Hamas that is in a weaker position.



Badran denies a split within the movement. But he is asking for a complete ceasefire, not a truce. After that, the remaining Israeli hostages would be exchanged for all the Palestinians in Israeli prisons. star_border



