World Destruction; 800 dead a day? Ukraine faces a big problem... Today is the 666th day of the war in Ukraine. Russian President announced there is no basis for a truce, while Ukrainian President mentions a new mobilization.

According to data from the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, more than 65 percent of Ukrainians would support such a move by Volodymyr Zelensky, who explained that it was requested of him by the army.



According to numerous reports from the front, the war in Ukraine is at a "stalemate". The Ukrainian armed forces are running out of ammunition and weapons, and the help that has been coming to them from the West until now, due to the blockade in Congress and Hungary in the EU, will no longer come at the same pace as before.



On the other hand, there are numerous reports that Russian troops are exhausted and unable to make a significant breakthrough.

Another piece of evidence? Ukraine is in a big problem...

In the centers in Germany where Ukrainians are trained for "Leopard 2" tanks, only half of the places are occupied, which confirms the deficit of soldiers in the Ukrainian army even for training, "Welt" stated.



The reporter of the newspaper in Kyiv, Paul Ronzheimer, commenting on the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that about half a million more Ukrainians should be mobilized, said that his words first caused shock and discussions about who will be mobilized.



As he added, such statements show how difficult the situation is for Ukraine.

Walking through the fire

Walking through the fire.



Ukraine published a new assessment of Russian losses

Ukrainians lose 800 soldiers a day?

Ukrainian forces lose 800 soldiers per day, according to the German "Focus".



"Daily losses average 800 soldiers. This means that it is necessary to provide more than 20,000 soldiers every month to replace the killed and wounded," the article states.