World Horror in Gaza: Children are hungry and thirsty; Babies also at risk Children are starving in Gaza, they have lost weight and are dizzy, according to Reuters. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, December 20, 2023 | 18:28

Displaced children in southern Gaza craved chicken, but all their mother managed to feed them that day was a can of peas, given to her by a man who took pity on her when he saw her crying, according to a Reuters report.



Left homeless, like most of Gaza's 2.3 million residents, Tahani Nasr, who is in a camp in Rafah, is focused on just one thing: how to find enough food and water to get everyone through another day.



She said her children have lost weight and are dizzy because they are not eating enough.



"I asked to feed my children and I didn't find anything. I go to Social, they say go to the mosque. I go to the mosque, they say go to Social," she said, referring to the Gaza Ministry of Social Affairs, which, by the way, organizes the distribution of basic foodstuffs such as flour to people who don't have enough. Famine has become the most significant of the myriad problems facing the hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians from Gaza. Trucks can only bring a small fraction of what is needed, and distribution is uneven due to the chaos of war. Even in Rafah, through which trucks with humanitarian aid enter, the shortage of food and clean water is so severe that it is causing people to lose weight and fall ill, according to the British agency. "We started seeing people coming in exhausted," said Samia Abu Salah, a doctor from Rafah.



She said weight loss and anemia are common and people are so weak and dehydrated that they are more susceptible to infection.



"Babies and children are especially vulnerable and their development can be questioned," said Samia Abu Salah.