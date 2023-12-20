World Incredible footage of the volcano: The eruption could last for months PHOTO/VIDEO The eruption of the volcano in Iceland continued through the night on Wednesday, but with reduced intensity and no seismic activity was recorded. Source: Telegraf Wednesday, December 20, 2023 | 11:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Marco Di Marco

The eruption was also recorded from a satellite, Maxar announced.



The intensity of the eruption has decreased since the dramatic scenes seen on Tuesday morning, although magma continues to seep from the volcano.



Iceland's Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson said experts warned the eruption could last for months.



He said Monday's eruption was "much bigger" than those seen in recent years, which he described as "nice tourist eruptions".



"What should we expect going forward? What they're telling us is that this could go on for weeks or even potentially months," Benediktsson said.



He said the eruption happened in the "right place" and the lava did not move towards the nearby fishing town of Grindavík, which was evacuated in November as a precaution.



However, people will not be able to return to their homes soon.



"We are monitoring what is happening and scientists are giving us new information every day," he added. In the meantime, Maxar published satellite photos of the eruption.



The Icelandic Meteorological Service released this spectacular aerial footage of the eruption, taken from a Coast Guard helicopter.

Tanjug/Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP

