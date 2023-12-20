World The deadliest year UN Special Envoy Tor Wennesland said that the year 2023 will end as one of the deadliest in the history of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, December 20, 2023 | 09:05 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

As he added, the situation is getting worse on almost all fronts.



As reported by the Wafa agency, he drew attention to the difficult humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.



"The delivery of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip faces incredible challenges," Wennesland said, adding that because of the hostilities, the humanitarian response system is on the verge of collapse.



He also condemned the killing of civilians in Gaza, including women and children, and expressed regret for the loss of every civilian life, including the 131 members of UN organizations killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza. Wennesland also expressed "deep concern" over the growing tensions in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.



He also pointed to deadly attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians in the West Bank and Israel.



"All perpetrators of criminal acts must answer before the court," he said. Wennesland said the "reckless expansion" of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, threatens the stability of a future independent Palestinian state, according to Wafa.



He reiterated that Israeli settlements are a clear violation of United Nations resolutions and international law, calling on the Israeli government to immediately stop these activities.