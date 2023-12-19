World The end for Donald: Trump has been kicked out of the election race Donald Trump does not qualify as a presidential candidate in Colorado under the Constitution's Sedition Clause, the Colorado Supreme Court has ruled. Source: SKY NEWS Wednesday, December 20, 2023 | 08:18 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Trump has been accused of inciting riots at the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to overturn the result after he lost the 2020 US election. The Trump campaign said the Colorado ruling was "wrong" and would appeal to the US Supreme Court.



It comes after a Colorado court, all of whose judges were appointed by Democratic governors, removed Trump from the state's presidential race.



"Since he is disqualified, it would be illegal under the Election Code for the Colorado Secretary of State to list him as a candidate in the presidential election," the ruling states.



The move sets up a likely showdown at the nation's highest court to decide whether the front-runner for the Republican nomination can stay in the race.



"A majority of the court finds that Trump is disqualified from serving as president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment," the court wrote in its 4-to-3 decision.