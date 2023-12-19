World The list of the most powerful armies in the world released; Serbian Army "rocks" "Global Firepower", a well-known portal dealing with military issues, published the latest ranking of the most powerful armed forces in 2023. Source: B92 Tuesday, December 19, 2023 | 13:55 Tweet Share Foto: Ministarstvo odbrane Republike Srbije

"Global Firepower", a well-known portal that deals with the analysis of the armies of countries around the world, published the latest ranking of the most powerful armed forces in 2023.



There are 145 countries on the list, ranked based on their military power, and various factors were taken into account when compiling the list, such as the level of sophistication of military equipment, finances, geography and resources.



The ranking also takes into account factors such as the amount of military equipment and troops each country has, as well as their financial position, geography and available resources.



However, it is necessary to state that the list was made on the basis of conventional weapons, while nuclear capacities were not taken as a decisive factor.



According to Yahoo News, "Global Firepower" reportedly uses more than 60 factors to generate data. However, there are also military analysts who believe that this list is not completely realistic, that is, it does not fully reflect the real military capacities and powers of the ranked countries.



For example, Alex Kocharov, a risk analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said that the list produced is actually a reflection of "perception, not the real picture" because much of the information is not available to be independently verified, and it concerns the compilation list.



Also, Dr. Matthew Ford, a former West Point fellow and Associate Professor at the Swedish Defense University, expressed a similar view.



The data, he said, misses factors such as the military's training and education, its intelligence strikes or the effectiveness of its command structure.



"Many of these things are difficult parameters to quantify because they are probably known to military planners in these particular countries, but not necessarily to outside observers," he said.

Who is the best and who is the worst:

According to the list of the most powerful armies in 2023, as expected, the USA is in first place, followed by Russia, China, India, Great Britain, South Korea, Pakistan, Japan, France, Italy, Turkey, Brazil, Indonesia, Egypt, Ukraine, Australia, Iran, Israel, Vietnam, Poland, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Thailand and Germany.



It is a list of the 25 most powerful states. As for the Serbian Army, it is ranked 58th and is rated as a country that is improving its position on this list of the world's most powerful armies. For example, in 2017, in the then "Global Firepower" report, Serbia was only in 83rd place, and Croatia in 68th place. Serbia has left behind, if we look at the countries of the region, Bulgaria at 59th, Croatia, which is only at 69th place and is rated as a country that is deteriorating its position, but also Slovenia, which is ranked 86th. Montenegro is only in 128th place, and Bosnia and Herzegovina is in 133rd place.



When it comes to the region, only Romania, which is in 47th place, and Hungary, which is ranked 54th, have a higher ranking, that is, a stronger army than Serbia.