World Kinzhal has been launched Vladimir Putin's army launched his "super weapon", the AS-24 Kinzhal ballistic missile, at an airport in central Ukraine, according to British defense chiefs. Source: B92 Tuesday, December 19, 2023 | 12:42 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

They believe it is the first use of the missile system in six months.



In its latest intelligence update, the UK Ministry of Defense said that on December 14, 2023, the Russian Air Force most likely carried out the first use of the AS-24 Kinzhal ballistic missile since August 2023.



"Russia has launched at least one missile into central Ukraine, possibly targeting military airfields," the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement.



The briefing added that "one of the six 'super weapons' announced by President Putin in 2018, the Kinzhal is intended to play a major role in Russia's future military doctrine."



The British state that "Kinzhal almost certainly made its debut in mixed combat, but that many of the launches probably missed their intended targets, while Ukraine also managed to intercept the attacks of this supposedly "invincible" system, Yahoo News reported.