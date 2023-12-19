World The United Nations Security Council convened a session, it calls for a ceasefire The United Nations Security Council is due to meet today to discuss a call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, December 19, 2023 | 08:05 Tweet Share Shutterstock/lev radin

They will do so after the US vetoed a previous such resolution proposal.



The UN Security Council has postponed a vote on a draft resolution calling for a "sustainable ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip to allow more time to respond to objections from the United States, the Guardian reports.



A vote on the draft resolution was supposed to be held on Monday, but the U.S. representative said the US could not support the call for a ceasefire but could accept a temporary ceasefire, according to the British newspaper.



Representatives of Arab countries, which drafted the resolution, said they were "encouraged" by Washington's approach, which suggested the US was trying to find wording it could support rather than simply veto the resolution, which it has done on several occasions.