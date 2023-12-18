World 0

Total chaos: Airport flooded, people trapped on the roof of the local hospital VIDEO

Flash floods have hit the north of the second largest Australian federal state of Queensland, which is why the city of Cairns has been evacuated. ​

In Cairns, the runway of the local airport was flooded, people were trapped on the roof of the local hospital, and a crocodile was seen in the torrent in the center of the city, the world media reported.

The authorities of this Australian state have warned that, by all accounts, the weather will cause the worst floods so far, BBC reports.

These extreme weather events caused by a tropical cyclone brought to some areas of Queensland huge amounts of rainfall, the amount that under normal circumstances falls in a calendar year.

Footage posted on social media showed submerged planes at Cairns Airport, a crocodile in a flood in the middle of the city and people fleeing in boats, but so far, no deaths have been reported and there are no reports of missing persons. The Australian Meteorological Service has not forecast that the intense rainfall will continue in the next 24 hours. More than 300 people were rescued overnight, local police officials said, raising concerns that Cairns, a city of about 160,000, could be without drinking water. Queensland Police Chief Katarina Carroll described the floods as "absolutely devastating".

Queensland Premier Steven Miles told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation the natural disaster was "the worst he can remember". "I've spoken to the people of Cairns and they tell me they've never seen anything like it," Prime Minister Miles said.

