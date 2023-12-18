World Today voting on an emergency ceasefire in Gaza The United Nations (UN) Security Council will vote today on a new resolution calling for an immediate and sustainable cessation of hostilities in Gaza. Source: klix.ba Monday, December 18, 2023 | 10:27 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

The vote comes days after the United States of America (US) blocked a previous Security Council resolution that would have called for a "humanitarian ceasefire" in the stricken Palestinian territory.



The new draft, drafted by the United Arab Emirates, calls for "an urgent and sustained cessation of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza," reports The Guardian.



Also, the draft confirms support for a two-state solution in the region and "emphasizes the importance of uniting the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority."



The UN Security Council has faced sharp international criticism for passing just one resolution on Gaza since the start of the war, in which the 15-member body called for humanitarian pauses, after five other resolutions were rejected, including two because of the US veto.