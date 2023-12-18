World Drama in America, attack on Biden's convoy: Special forces drew their weapons VIDEO Secret Service agents protecting U.S. President Joseph Biden pulled their guns on the driver of a car that crashed into a jeep from his entourage. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, December 18, 2023 | 10:15 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The incident happened on Sunday around 8 p.m. local time when Biden and his wife were leaving the campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.



Biden stopped and looked in the direction of the collision in surprise. He and the first lady were not injured in the incident.



As the American media reported, the car that hit the jeep from the presidential motorcade has Delaware plates. The incident happened at an intersection.



The vehicle, according to world media reports, attempted to continue toward the closed intersection before Secret Service personnel with guns drawn swung into action and surrounded the driver, instructing him to put his hands up.



In the video circulating on the nets, they can be heard ordering him to open the door of the vehicle. It is not known whether he listened to them.



The driver's name has not been released.



The White House has not yet made an announcement on this occasion.



The media reports that Joe Biden and the first lady were safely placed in a vehicle and taken away.