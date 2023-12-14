World 0

War - Day 659: Russians attack Kyiv; Ukrainians are retreating?

War in Ukraine – 659th day. Fierce fighting in Ukraine continued around Avdeyevka, Kupyansk, Bakhmut, Kherson, while Russia carried out another attack on Kyiv.

Source: B92
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Norway unannounced and stated that during his two-day visit to the United States of America, on December 11 and 12, he received a positive signal regarding further support for Ukraine.

"We expect that the US Congress will soon adopt a key decision to continue vital support to Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Russian attack on the Kyiv region, no casualties or damage

The authorities of the Kyiv region announced that there were no casualties or damage to key and civilian infrastructure, following the Russian missile attack that was carried out in the afternoon.

A Reuters correspondent heard the sound of explosions near the Ukrainian capital earlier today, after the air force warned of a Russian missile threat.

"The air alert signal has been issued four times today. The enemy is not stopping and is attacking the Kyiv region with rockets," regional governor Ruslan Kravchenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainians are retreating?

Videos taken by Ukrainian soldiers have been published on the Internet, where you can see the process of the withdrawal of a small group of surviving soldiers from the left bank of the Dnieper.

Soldiers leaving the left bank of the Dnieper River, which has become a mass grave for soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, do not hide their joy, thanking the "rescuers" who came to pick them up by motorboat, and also say that they are going "home, to the right bank''.

Attack on Odessa

Overnight, a massive Russian drone attack across Odessa caused hospitalization of 12 people, including three children.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

The world has been warned: Next year...

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) assessed in its latest report that climate change, armed conflicts and debt growth will accelerate humanitarian crises.

World Thursday, December 14, 2023 11:45 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Brian Inganga, File

Day "D" for Zelensky

The Ukrainian President had a bad start to the week with his visit to America, and today could get even worse, the media write.

World Thursday, December 14, 2023 09:55 Comments: 1
Tanjug/Javad Parsa/NTB Scanpix via AP

Biden, you got caught... VIDEO

During press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US President seems to have read prepared answers to journalists' questions from paper.

World Wednesday, December 13, 2023 11:24 Comments: 5
Tanjug/AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

"Beggar from Kyiv"

Russian Ambassador to the USA Anatoly Antonov said that the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the USA was without results.

World Wednesday, December 13, 2023 08:20 Comments: 10
Tanjug/AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
page 1 of 41 go to page