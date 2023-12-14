World The world has been warned: Next year... The International Rescue Committee (IRC) assessed in its latest report that climate change, armed conflicts and debt growth will accelerate humanitarian crises. Source: Tanjug Thursday, December 14, 2023 | 11:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Brian Inganga, File

The report states that the number of people in need of humanitarian aid this year has risen to 300 million, that the number of forcibly displaced people has increased to 110 million and that 20 African countries are facing the worst crisis, according to Reuters.



Sudan tops the IRC's humanitarian situation list, followed by the Palestinian territories and South Sudan.



Further on the list are nine sub-Saharan countries, Myanmar and Afghanistan in Asia, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen in the Middle East, Ukraine, Ecuador and Haiti.



Those 20 territories make up 10 percent of the world's population, but they account for 86 percent of the total humanitarian needs, 70 percent of the displaced and an increasing number of those facing extreme poverty and high climate risks.



The report estimates that the Gaza Strip will welcome the next year as "the deadliest place for civilians in the world", while conflicts, coups and economic crises are on the rise in African countries.