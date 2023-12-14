World Kadyrov announced the end of war The leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said in a live broadcast on his Instagram profile that the war in Ukraine could end next year. Source: B92, Avaz.ba Thursday, December 14, 2023 | 09:09 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"I think the completion should be expected in the spring of next year, in June or July. All possibilities have already been exhausted, there are not enough human resources, money also, they have problems with weapons. If I made a decision, it could be completed within three months," said Kadyrov.



The Chechen leader added that capturing Kyiv would be "even easier" than Mariupol, "but the Russian army is focused on preserving the cities and negotiating with those who want to give up."