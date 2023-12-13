World 0

Biden, you got caught... VIDEO

During press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US President seems to have read prepared answers to journalists' questions from paper.

Source: B92, Sputnik
Tanjug/AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
Biden is reading his answer to a reporter's question directly from a script in front of him.

"Biden and Zelenskiy's ridiculous press conference. President Biden is clearly reading the responses. How did he know the questions?” asked US journalist Bill O'Reilly on the X social network.

At the beginning of the press conference, the American leader made a mistake and said that he would "ask the first question" to the journalists, instead of them to him.

Asked when he would recommend Kyiv to start negotiations with the Russian side, Biden talked about the alleged successes of Ukraine.

Some on social networks wondered why Biden would have a "bug" in his ear when the questions were asked in English?

Biden, who is 81 years old, often makes gaffes during his speeches, mispronounces the names of officials, confuses the country, and often falls.

