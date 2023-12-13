World "Beggar from Kyiv" Russian Ambassador to the USA Anatoly Antonov said that the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the USA was without results. Source: Tanjug, Sputnik Wednesday, December 13, 2023 | 08:20 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

"Zelensky's trip turned out to be in vain. He failed to convince them that Ukraine is more important than the security of the United States of America. Everyone is tired of the beggars from Kyiv," said the Russian diplomat, reports Sputnik.



Antonov assessed that nothing can help Zelensky anymore, neither further Western sanctions against Russia, nor new arms deliveries to Ukraine.



He said that weapons from America sent to Ukraine are found all over the world because of the corruption of Ukrainian officials.



Antonov stated that these weapons are not only in Eastern Europe, but also in other regions of the world, where they are penetrating, as he said, "thanks to corrupt Ukrainian officials", the Russian embassy in Washington announced.



Antonov said that the new delivery of American weapons to Ukraine, worth 200 million dollars, will only prolong the conflict and cause the suffering of thousands of people, TASS reported.



A new package of military aid to Ukraine worth 200 million dollars was announced by US President Joseph Biden at a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington.



On Tuesday, Zelensky visited the US Congress and spoke with Biden.