World Ukrainians made a breakthrough? "We liberated 50 percent of the territory..." Volodymyr Zelensky said in Washington that significant progress had been made and that Ukraine had liberated 50 percent of the territories occupied by Russia. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, December 13, 2023 | 08:15

The Ukrainian President said this at a joint press conference with Joseph Biden.



"We have already made significant progress. We have shown that our partnership is stronger than any Russian hostility," Zelensky said and stated that Ukraine had liberated 50 percent of the territories occupied by Russia.



The Ukrainian president said on Tuesday that he was glad to have received an invitation to come to Washington, in order to convey to Biden what his country has achieved in the fight against Russia, reports CNN.



He pointed out that Ukrainian soldiers have been defending freedom for almost two years and thanks to Ukraine's success, other European nations are safe from Russian aggression.



"We stand firm, no matter what Putin tries. He did not win," Zelensky said.